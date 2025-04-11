Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Evercore ISI

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Acadian Asset Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAMI

Acadian Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

AAMI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 63,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,290. Acadian Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 1,000.27% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.