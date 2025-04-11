Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $26.12. 1,141,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,463,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 173,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7,291.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

