abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $5.70 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

