AAR (NYSE:AIR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Get AAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIR

AAR Stock Down 3.8 %

AIR stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32. AAR has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at $24,194,360.80. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,913.60. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AAR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in AAR by 269.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.