99,071 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the third quarter worth $2,651,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the third quarter valued at $706,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,006,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,522,000 after purchasing an additional 583,493 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,276,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,285 shares in the last quarter.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Jordan Levy acquired 62,500 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. The trade was a 25.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $410,498.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,860,389.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,041 shares of company stock worth $7,870,352. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

