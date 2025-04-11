68,902 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 147,059 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Upwork by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $70,721.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,380.51. This represents a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $56,410.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,551.15. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Read Our Latest Report on UPWK

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.