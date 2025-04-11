60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
