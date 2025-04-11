367,627 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 367,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.15% of Zeta Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,900,000 after purchasing an additional 455,944 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 112,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,302,000 after buying an additional 674,192 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZETA stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

