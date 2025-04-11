34,280 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,140 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Janus International Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,485,000 after buying an additional 1,551,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,366,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after buying an additional 1,411,802 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,797,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Price Performance

NYSE:JBI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $887.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Report on Janus International Group

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.