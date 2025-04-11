2,551 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after buying an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,653,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,590,000 after acquiring an additional 932,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $719.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $838.96 and its 200 day moving average is $824.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $682.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.