14,040 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Seneschal Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Seneschal Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

