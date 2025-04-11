1,329 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Family Office Research LLC

Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GLD opened at $292.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

