1,320 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

