121,600 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,280,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $85.94 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

