10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading 7% Higher – What’s Next?

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.64. 580,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,122,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $979.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $687,237.74. The trade was a 184.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,036.68. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 277,355 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

