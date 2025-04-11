100,400 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of RB Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RB Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in RB Global by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in RB Global by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,756.21. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

