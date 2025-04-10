Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 328 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

