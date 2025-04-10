Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,561,000 after acquiring an additional 154,738 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,925,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $222.17 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $191.21 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

