Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Invests $269,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Oscar Health Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE OSCR opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

