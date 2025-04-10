Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $26.15 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. CSW Industrials makes up 2.6% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of CSW Industrials worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $18,197,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 13.3 %

CSWI stock opened at $288.11 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.49 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.38. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $41,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,906.70. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total value of $378,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,480,175.36. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock worth $3,133,640 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

