Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $23.82 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,632 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises 2.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Kenvue worth $23,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Kenvue by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 864,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 265,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 156,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

KVUE opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

