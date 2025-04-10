Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 139,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 160,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

