Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for MCHP Earnings

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

Shares of MCHP opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

