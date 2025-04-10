YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Plans $0.44 Monthly Dividend

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4437 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

YQQQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 93,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,915. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

