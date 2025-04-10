YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Plans $0.44 Monthly Dividend

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4437 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
YQQQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 93,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,915. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.
About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF
