Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $302,734,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $96,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,865,000 after acquiring an additional 698,745 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $110.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

