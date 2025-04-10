Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Trading Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 5,786,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 1,576,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Trading Up 18.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a market cap of £7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

