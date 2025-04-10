Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 11,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 82,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

