XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Cut by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in XPO were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,369,000 after buying an additional 425,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,812,000 after buying an additional 91,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $105.19 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.92.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.16.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

