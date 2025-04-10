World Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in TeraWulf were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TeraWulf by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 227,186 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TeraWulf by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in TeraWulf by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,865 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $988.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

