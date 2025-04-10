World Investment Advisors Takes $262,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,608 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,714,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 182,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,538 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 621,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

