World Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vale were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $9,599,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vale by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vale by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,713,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,586 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Vale Stock Up 7.2 %

VALE stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.3758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

