World Investment Advisors Has $206,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

World Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.2403 dividend. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 138.79%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

