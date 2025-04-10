World Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 1,422 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

