What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Burford Capital Q4 Earnings?

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a report released on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Burford Capital Trading Up 9.9 %

BUR opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.73. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 820.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burford Capital

In other Burford Capital news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,422.85. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

