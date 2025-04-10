WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Shares Down 13.6% – Here’s Why

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 387,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,789,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

WeRide Price Performance

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

