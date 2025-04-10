Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 76,142 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,142 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Omnicom Group worth $49,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

