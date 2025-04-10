Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,495 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,726 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $41,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 4.7 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.