Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,495 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,726 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $41,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 4.7 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
