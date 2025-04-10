Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 9.79% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

