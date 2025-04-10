Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.78.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,316.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,336.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,325.64. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

