Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $35.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CRBG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.