Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

