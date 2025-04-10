Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,477,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,832,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,388,000 after purchasing an additional 167,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $94,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

