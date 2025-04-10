Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $356,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $250.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

