Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ PNRG opened at $206.58 on Thursday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.73.
Insider Activity
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PrimeEnergy Resources
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.