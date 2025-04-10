Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $199,890,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 9.6 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

