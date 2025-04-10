WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$630.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.1 million. WD-40 also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.25-$5.55 EPS.
WD-40 Stock Performance
Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $217.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.03. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $211.03 and a 12 month high of $292.36.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
