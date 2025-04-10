Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vodafone Group Public worth $76,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

