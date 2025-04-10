Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 258000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

