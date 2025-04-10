Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $229.28 EPS

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMARGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($233.17) by $229.28, Zacks reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 225.21% and a negative net margin of 662.47%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMAR opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $1,039.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

