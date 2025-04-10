Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $229.28 EPS

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($233.17) by $229.28, Zacks reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 225.21% and a negative net margin of 662.47%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.
Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ VMAR opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $1,039.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Vision Marine Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vision Marine Technologies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Analysts Boosted United Airlines Stock Ahead of Earnings
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Dave & Buster’s Stock: A Short-Squeeze PLAY for Q2
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Biopharmaceutical Stocks Bucking the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.