Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $39.77. 511,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,768. Viking has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 152.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

